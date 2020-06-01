Pastor Ize-Iyamu Picks Gani Audu As Running Mate
Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has picked former Chairman of Etsako West Local Government, Hon Gani Audu, as his running mate.
Audu is also a member representing Etsako West constituency 2 in the state House of Assembly..
The governorship election is scheduled to hold on September 19, 2020.
Recall that Ize-Iyamu emerged as the party’s flagbearer on Monday after winning the primary election.
On Thursday, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC affirmed his candidacy.
