APC cannot exist without Buhari – Tinubu
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 22 minutes ago
Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said the party can’t exist without President Muhammadu Buhari’s contributions.

Tinubu stressed that Buhari was more than a beneficiary of APC.

He made the remark against the backdrop of Buhari’s admonition to aggrieved members of APC to suspend all pending legal matters.

Buhari had lamented that APC was on the verge of destruction and its fortune nearly jeopardized due to the leadership crisis.


However, the former Lagos State governor said Buhari was a founding father of the APC, hence he cares about the party’s wellbeing.

Tinubu’s position was revealed in a statement he signed and forwarded. He said: “President Buhari is much more than a mere beneficiary of the party. He is one of its founding fathers. The APC does not exist in its current form without his singular contributions. That is not opinion; it is undisputed fact.

“Given these antecedents, he cares about the condition of the party as any parent would care for its offspring. President Buhari has done what any parent in his position and with his authority would do.”

