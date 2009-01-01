Edo Election: Obaseki confirms running mate

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has confirmed his Deputy, Philip Shuaibu, as his running mate for the September elections.





Obaseki speaking after receiving his certificate of governorship primary on Saturday, said “you don’t change a winning team”.





The Governor also described his emergence as the PDP governorship candidate as a miracle from God.





In his acceptance speech, Obaseki said, “My emergence as the governorship candidate of the PDP in the just concluded primary election is just the hand of God. It is miraculous. I and my deputy are grateful to this great party.





“In hours of tribulation in our political storm, PDP gave us a huge umbrella. This ought to be our first party because of the values of justice, fairness. We found out that transparency and quality of governance reign in this party.”





Obaseki also thanked the National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu; National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan; and the National Legal Adviser for their prompt responses to issues regarding his waiver and eventual nomination.

