COVID-19: Drama as 12 DSS operatives allegedly test positive, director denies claim

- The director Department of State Services agency (DSS) Adamawa state has denied any member of its staff tested positive for COVID-19

- Bolade Olori, the state director of DSS also refuted the claim that he is among those who tested positive

- It was reported that 12 DSS operatives have tested positive for the deadly virus which has lead to tension in the northern state

There is a mild drama in Adamawa state after not less than 12 personnel of the state’s Department of State Services agency (DSS) allegedly tested positive for the global pandemic called coronavirus.

Vanguard, citing Sahara Reporters as its source, revealed that a source speaking to the online publication on Sunday, June 28, noted that the agency is trying to hide the development from outsiders.

The source reportedly added that the DSS state director tested positive for coronavirus first.

12 DSS operatives allegedly test positive for coronavirus in Adamawa

Nonetheless, Bolade Olori, the state director of DSS refuted the claims saying he did not test positive for the virus neither is he on self-isolation.

Olori went on to note that he doesn't know which staff tested positive for COVID-19 as reports are claiming.

This is coming as Nigeria on Saturday, June 27, recorded its highest daily toll of the coronavirus infections with 779 cases, bringing the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 24,077.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) who made the announcement in a tweet, disclosed that the 779 new confirmed cases were spread in 22 states.

According to the health agency, Lagos, the country’s epicentre for the virus, reported the highest number of cases with 285, while Rivers state was next with 68 new cases.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nasir Ajanah, the chief judge of Kogi state reportedly died at a COVID-19 isolation centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

A family member of the late chief judge confirmed his death to The Cable newspaper on Sunday morning, June 28.

The death of the judicial officer has not yet been officially announced as Mohammed Onogwu, chief press secretary to the governor, directed the media to confirm the report from the state judiciary or Ajanah’s family.

Meanwhile, in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19 into Nigeria, the federal government has reportedly acquired robots to screen passengers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja ahead of the planned reopening of the Nigerian airspace.

The robots were unveiled on Saturday, June 27, when the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) conducted simulation exercise at the Abuja airport to test all the protocols designed to contain the spread of Covid-19 ahead of flight resumption.

The interactive robots would reportedly be used to check the temperature of passengers and identify them on arrival at the airport. The machines would also be cleaning the area and surfaces at the airport and can be programmed to identify unwanted items.

