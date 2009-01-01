Home | News | General | Trouble for Guardiola as another top Man City star suffers terrible injury ahead of FA Cup clash

- John Stones has been ruled out of Man City's FA Cup quarterfinals

- The defender suffered an ankle injury in training ahead of their meeting against Newcastle United

- Guardiola will also miss the services of Sergio Aguero who limped off his side's 5-0 win over Burnley earlier this month

Manchester City defender John Stones has been ruled out of his side's FA Cup quarterfinal clash against Newcastle United at the St James' Park on Sunday evening.

The England international was said to have strained his ankle during one of their training sessions ahead of the meeting.

His injury came a few days after Sergio Aguero limped off the pitch in their 5-0 triumph over Burnley earlier this month.

The former Everton man who moved to the Etihad Stadium in 2016 in a deal around £47million has made only 14 starts this season - while falling down the pecking order behind Fernandinho and Rodri.

Daily Mail reports that the defender has been linked with a move away from the club but his prospective club will have to meet his price tag.

John Stones during one of Man City's training sessions - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

When asked about the availability of the player, Pep Guardiola said: "He is still injured. When he recovers, he will try to return to training and have a chance like the other guys. But he is injured.

"We knew it would be like this after lockdown. Sergio Aguero (ankle) will maybe miss the rest of the season. Phil Foden had a huge kick in the first minutes when we played Burnley.

"Joao Cancelo was a muscular problem. Now Fernandinho is out (after his red card v Chelsea).

"The lack of preparation and this amount of games in a short time, we have to survive. Survive and try for qualification in the Champions League and arrive good on Sunday."

Man City have already missed out of the Premier League title but still has a chance to win Champions League and FA Cup having already lifted the Carabao Cup earlier in the year.

Guardiola added: "The focus is on Newcastle. Absolutely.

"A team like ours who have won eight titles have passion for every single game and competition. Without that desire to keep going, it would have been impossible to achieve what we did."

The Spaniard further stated: "I am incredibly satisfied to be in this club and to try to do our best. I don’t want to think too far ahead.

"I know I am a boring man but first we have Newcastle and an incredible target to reach this season. We have a tough game away and we have to be focused.

"Hopefully we’ll arrive quite well on Sunday and then especially against (Real) Madrid on 8th August in our best conditions to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League."

Guardiola confirmed City will give Liverpool a guard of honour when they visit The Etihad in their next Premier League game on Thursday.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sergio Aguero has undergone successful surgery and the Man City striker posted a picture of himself on the hospital bed.

The 32-year-old was substituted in City's 5-0 demolition of Burnley in the Premier League as the Argentine star was hobbled off the pitch in discomfort.

He immediately flew to Barcelona to see Dr Ramon Cugat who is regarded as "the Lionel Messi of medicine" - and immediately went under the knife.

