Panic as top Barcelona star spotted in Italy ahead of £72.5m move to Juventus this summer

Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo has reportedly landed in Italy ahead of his proposed move to Serie A giants Juventus this summer.

The 23-year-old Brazilian joined the Catalans from Gremio in the summer of 2018 in a six-year deal valued around €40 million.

He has however failed to impress his employers at the Camp Nou despite scoring four goals and six assists in 72 appearances.

However, the player is ready to complete a move to the Allianz Stadium in a deal worth £72.5million but the Old Lady will pay £10 million with Miralem Pjanic going the other way.

Arthur Melo during one of Barcelona's training sessions - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, a short clip has revealed that the youngster is already in Italy for cross-examination before putting pen to paper with the Serie A defending champions.

Should the deal pull through, Maurizio Sarri might have no need for Chelsea star Jorginho any longer as reported by SunSport.

Pjanic on the other hand is expected to undergo medical in Turin before flying to Barcelona to complete his transfer.

The publication further revealed that the two players appear to have reached personal agreements with the respective clubs.

Both players will finish the season at their clubs before switching sides ahead of the 2020-22021 campaign. The Catalan club is trying to manage funds having been hit economically by the outbreak of deadly coronavirus.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juventus have agreed a €75million ($85million) fee with Barcelona for Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo to move to Turin according to latest reports from SkySports.

It was gathered that Arthur had informed Barcelona about his willingness to remain with the Catalan club, but Juventus have somehow persuaded him.

According to the report, Juventus manager is hoping he can build his midfield around the player just the same way he did with Jorginho at Napoli and Chelsea.

