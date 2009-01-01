Home | News | General | Ceballos scores in injury time as Arsenal qualify for FA Cup semifinal, eye 14th title in the competition

- Sheffield United vs Arsenal ended 2-1 in favour of the Gunners

- Arsenal's dream of a record 14th FA Cup title is still alive thanks to goals from Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos

- David McGoldrick scored the goal for Sheffield United

Arsenal advance through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday, June 28, after a 2-1 win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos' goals handed Gunners the vital win as Arsenal secured back-to-back victories for the first time since the return of football after their 2-0 win against Southampton in midweek.

But it was Sheffield United who started the brighter side and thought they had taken the lead inside 10 minutes.

John Lundstram nodded in Oliver Norwood's set piece from point-blank range at the front post but VAR wiped off the goal for offside.

Arsenal would however go ahead to take the lead 15 minutes later as Chris Basham was penalised for a tackle on Alexandre Lacazette just inside the box.

Nicolas Pepe stepped up and converted the penalty in style despite Dean Henderson going the right way.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal took centre stage at Bramall Lane and Pepe's penalty was the difference.

Source: Getty Images

Pepe came close to scoring his second of the half after receiving a cutback from Kieran Tierney and curling a low shot inches wide. The first half ended 1-0 in favour of the Gunners.

At the start of the second half, David Luiz who was making his return for the Gunners after serving a two-match ban, picked up an hamstring injury and was replaced by Rob Holding.

This seems to have charged the Blades to come all out for an equalizer as they had a second goal disallowed within the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Oliver Norwood’s brilliant free-kick from the right found David McGoldrick, whose close-range shot was saved by Martinez. John Egan scored the rebound but the linesman flag had gone up against the first attempt as McGoldrick was caught offside.

Chris Basham had the chance to make amends after conceding the penalty but he could only head wide Callum Robinson delicious ball from six yards.

Sheffield United however got the equalizer in the 87th minute as Chris Robinson launched a long throw into the box, and the ball dropped perfectly for David McGoldrick to volley in from four yards.

But it was Arsenal who had the last laugh as substitute Dani Ceballos picked up a loose ball in no man's land and scored from close range in the first minute of additional time to send Arsenal to the semifinal.

Arsenal's dream of a record 14th FA Cup title is still alive thanks to that goal.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Norwich City vs Man United ended 2-1 in favour of the Red Devils in an entertaining fixture that was decided in extra time.

Odion Ighalo had put United ahead in the 51st minute before Cantwell drew the home side level in the 70th minute to send the match into extra time.

But Harry Maguire scored the all-important winner with two minutes left to play.

