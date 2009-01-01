Home | News | General | Man wrecks N95.6m Lamborghini 20 minutes after purchase (photo)

- Owner of a brand new Lamborghini worth N95.6m, had just picked it from the car dealership shop

- It suffered a mechanical failure and stopped in the middle of the road before it was hit by a van from behind

- Police said it was an honest mistake on the van driver's side

If the following unfortunate incident occurred in Nigeria, a lot of people would have said the infamous 'village people' were at work. However, many people believe this is just another case of unforeseen accident.

Owner of an expensive Lamborghini worth N95.6m, is counting losses after his new fancy automobile was written off less than an hour after purchase.

Legit.ng learnt the owner whose identity is yet to be disclosed, hit a snag when his Lamborghini Huracan Spyder suffered a mechanical hitch forcing it to come to a depressing halt in the middle of the road.

The car developed a mechanical hitch barely 20 minutes after it was taken from the dealer's shop. Photo: UGC

Source: UGC

It was while the car was in the middle of the road that it was hit from behind by a van which wrecked it terribly.

According to Daily Mail, the incident happened in West Yorkshire, England on Wednesday, June 24, afternoon, just 20 minutes after the owner got it from a car dealership shop.

The Lambo was hit from behind by a van. Photo: Daily Mail

Source: UGC

The accident was confirmed by West Yorkshire Police officer Richard Whiteley who thanked God for no life lost, holding it was an honest mistake by the van's driver.

He blamed the incident on the Lamborghini's mechanical failure.

''It is only a car. But on this occasion, a 20-minute-old, brand-new Lamborghini that stopped due to mechanical failure in lane three then hit from behind by an innocent motorist.'' he said.

Legit.ng has learnt the driver of the van suffered minor head injuries.

