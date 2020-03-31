Home | News | General | How 779 new COVID-19 cases spread across 22 states (see list)

- More COVID-19 infections were recorded in Nigeria as the country announced 779 new cases on Saturday

- The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed that the 779 new confirmed cases were spread across 22 states

- According to the health agency, Lagos, the country’s epicentre for the virus, reported the highest number of cases

Nigeria on Saturday, June 27, recorded its highest daily toll of the coronavirus infections with 779 cases, bringing the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 24,077.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which made the announcement in a tweet, disclosed that the 779 new confirmed cases were spread in 22 states.

558 Nigerians have died of the COVID-19 disease so far. Photo credits: NCDC

Source: Twitter

According to the health agency, Lagos, the country’s epicentre for the virus, reported the highest number of cases with 285, while Rivers state was next with 68 new cases.

Other states with new cases include Abuja; 60; Edo 60; Enugu 56; Delta 47; Ebonyi 42; Oyo 41; Kaduna 19; Ogun 18; Ondo 16; Imo 12; Sokoto 11; Borno 9; Nasarawa 8; Abia 5; Gombe 5; Kebbi 5; Kano 4; Yobe 3; Ekiti 3; and Osun 2.

Below is a list of states with recorded new cases of COVID-19

The NCDC said the total number of deaths caused by the virus now stands at 558, while 8,625 patients have been successfully treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer and dancer, Peter Okoye, recently left fans and followers in shock after he took to social media to reveal how himself, his wife, their daughter and two of their domestic staff all tested positive for coronavirus.

In a recent video shared to his Instagram page, he described the past three weeks as being “hell” for himself and his family as he’s been ill with the disease but had been keeping it to himself.

Okoye stated that he finally decide to be open about his family's situation so as to encourage people to indulge in the precautionary steps to fight against the disease.

He shared how he might have been the carrier of the disease to his home which affected two of his domestic staff and later affected his daughter, Aliona.

He revealed how his wife Lola Omotayo, who while taking care of their daughter also contracted the virus shortly afterwards.

In another report, as part of measures to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the state, the Niger government has approved the reduction of tax payments in the state as part of measures to cushion the economic impact of coronavirus on residents.

This was revealed in a statewide broadcast by the secretary to the state government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matene, on behalf of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

According to Matene, the tax reduction takes effect from Wednesday, June 24 to Wednesday, March 31, 2020.

He said the filing date of annual tax returns by all businesses and individuals have been extended to Wednesday, September 30 while the filing of monthly PAYE returns by businesses has been granted 10 days extension beginning from the 10th to 20th of every month.

He also stated that the penalties and interests on late filings, payments, and remittances as well as default on tax liabilities have been reduced to 5% per cent for penalties and 10% per cent for interests charges.

He assured that all the agencies responsible for tax collection have been notified on the development.

Loading...