Drama as man calls out Enugu pastor for allegedly impregnating 17-year-old girl

- An Enugu pastor, Emenike samuel Ikuku, is currently being dragged online following accusations that he got a 17-year-old girl pregnant

- According to Olly Vid who called him out on Facebook, Ikuku asked the teenage girl to get rid of the pregnancy

- Vid also revealed that Ikuku has been asked to take responsibility for the pregnancy but has refused, hence his decision to call him out online

While many people expect men of God to live exemplary lives, it appears there are still some bad fruits soiling the altar of God. Case in point being the story of an Enugu pastor accused of impregnating an underage girl.

Facebook user, Olly Vid, took to social media to call out the man of God identified as Emenike Samuel Ikuku, claiming that he impregnated a 17-year-old girl and has refused to take responsibility.

Vid who expressed his annoyance at the fact that people have pleaded with the supposed man of God to take responsibility but he has refused and even asked the young girl to abort the pregnancy.

Ikuku allegedly impregnated the teenage girl and asked her to abort it/Emenike Samuel Ikuku

Source: Facebook

Part of Vid's post reads: "How do you sleep with a 17years old girl and ask her to do abortion and you call your self a pastor? They have been begging you all this while to take responsibility for your actions but you feel like you are too big. So it's better people get to know the truth and never fall victim to your stupid fake words again."

See post below:

Ikuku who some reports have stated is single and 36 years of age, appears to have deactivated his Facebook account as recent searches on the platform yielded no results.

Nigeria is no doubt a very religious country as a lot of people do not joke with their preachers and they readily latch on to their words in their search for prosperity or breakthrough.

This neediness for pastors has led to some fraudulent people seeing it as an opportunity to establish a business with the aim of scamming people with their belief in God.

Just recently, a report made the rounds that the head pastor of the Word Based Prophetic and Deliverance Ministry, Cross River, Rev Paul Abam, was paraded and disgraced in the state.

