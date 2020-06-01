Home | News | General | Ondo govt labels impeachment allegations ’tissues of lies’

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo state government has labelled the alleged plot to impeach the embattled Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi and Speaker of the State House of Assembly as pedestrian and lies

Reacting to the allegation, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation Donald Ojogo said ” We are not surprised that they are coming out in this manner. This issues raised are not just pedestrian; they are tissues of lies and misadventures propaganda. They obviously are hunting the man who had hyped himself out of relevance.

“It is, perhaps, illogical that the Governor with ‘minority’ in the Assembly will be inviting the Deputy Governor’s ‘majority’ for what they feel appropriate for their imaginary thoughts.

Ojogo said “Mr Governor has decided to remain calm and unmoved amid all these lies. There are periods you fight your battles; at other times, you require silence and allow the lies of your adversaries to fight your battles on your behalf”,

Ondo PDP youths wants level playing ground

Meanwhile, the Ondo Youths wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have urged the party’s national leadership to provide a level playing field for all aspirants, if the party really wants to win the forthcoming election.

In a statement, by its coordinator, Ojo Olatunji, the PDP youths, under the Democratic Reformation Force (DRF) said: “We have remained loyal and committed to this party in the last four years.

“The party’s leadership must not allow money politics to wish away our seat. Anybody is allowed to support any aspirant, but the method of using money to woo supporters of other aspirants is the highest level of deceit.

Ajayi submits governorship form

Meanwhile, the Deputy governor had on Friday, 26th June 2020, submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms at the National Headquarters of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) Wadata House, Abuja.

He is expected to begin to meet with delegates and party leaders across the state to intimate them of his governorship ambition.

