COVID-19: Anxiety as DSS operatives reportedly test positive in Yola, state Director denies claim

There is tension in Adamawa State as at least 12 personnel of the state’s Department of State Services agency, DSS, have reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus.

A source who disclosed this to SaharaReporters on Sunday said the agency is trying to cover it up because they don’t want outsiders to know. And according to the source, the state Director of DSS was first to test positive.

However, when contacted, the state Director of the DSS, Bolade Olori, denied testing positive or even on self-isolation.

He said, “I don’t know of any staff under me who tested positive for COVID-19, and so I’m not self-isolating as claimed.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, as at Saturday night reported that Adamawa state has a total of 73 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

Vanguard Nigeria News

