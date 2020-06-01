Home | News | General | “Ajimobi’s burial still in line with Islamic injunction”, Islamic cleric

Abiola Ajimobi

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

SOME Islamic cleric has said burying the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi who died on Thursday on the fourth day did not flout any Islamic injunction.

His remains were interred at his Oluyole residence amid tight security four days after his death.

There was a heated controversy over where the former governor should be buried.

While speaking with Vanguard on the delay in burying him, a personal assistant to the Chief Imam of Ibadan, AbdulFatai Alaga said if there was an issue that delayed the burial, it could be put on hold but must not exceed the third day.

Another Islamic cleric, AbdulFatai Mohammed clarified that “if the person died in the morning, he could be buried at 2 pm or 4pm on that same day”.

” But, if that person died at night or morning, he can be buried between 2 and 4pm”.

Vanguard gathered that the Oyo State Government was reportedly reluctant in allowing Ajimobi family to bury the body at Agodi GRA due to a pending court case.

But, the Oyo State Government strongly denied insinuations that it was responsible for the delay in burying the immediate past governor.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the insinuations amounted to a wicked lie.

The statement read: “Because of the intense enquiries from news media organisations regarding the perceived delay in burying the late former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the Oyo State Government wishes to place on record that there is no truth in the rumour making the rounds that the burial is being delayed by the state government.”

“The rumour, which is being deliberately spread to give the state government a bad name and to play undue politics with the dead, initially came by the way of social media gossip, which gained traction to attract the attention of traditional media outfits.

“Several media outfits reached out to the Media Office of the Governor of Oyo State to make enquiries on this barefaced lie on Saturday.

“Let it be stated clearly that the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has played no role at all in causing any delay whatsoever regarding the burial of his immediate predecessor, Senator Ajimobi.

“The truth of the matter is that the family, through a proxy, approached the state government and sought approval to bury the late governor on a plot of land at Agodi GRA, which is currently under litigation.

“Incidentally, it was the same former Governor Ajimobi who instituted the legal action.

“Governor Seyi Makinde had no choice than to state the facts as they are to the emissaries and turn down the request.

“Governor Makinde, however, against the established land use rule in Oyo State, approved that the family can bury the late governor in his Oluyole Estate residence.

“It is to be noted that the rules guiding land use in Government Reservation Areas (GRA) forbid the burial of bodies in such locations as Oluyole Estate and Agodi GRA.

“Let us also put on record that whereas the family did not follow the laid down protocols in passing information on the sickness and eventual demise of Senator Ajimobi, Governor Makinde overlooked all that and directed the full cooperation of the government with the family on this matter.

“It can only amount to a wicked lie to insinuate that the incumbent government in Oyo State attempted to obstruct the burial of the immediate past governor.”

