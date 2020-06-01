Home | News | General | This is now anti-church virus, not coronavirus — Bishop Oyedepo (Video)

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church A.K.A Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has described the coronavirus pandemic as an anti-church virus.

Oyedepo said COVID-19 is strategy of the devil and his human agents to stop the growth of the church all over the world.

In his words ;

”Coronavirus is nothing but anti-church virus. Now, freedom of worship is no longer a constitutional right. It is now determined by certain individuals. This is no longer coronavirus, at least in two states- Lagos and Ogun, this is anti-church virus. Caution must be exercised”

He continued saying ;

“Can anybody silence the church? Never. I have never heard of anybody that got healed in the market but God heals people in the church day and night. We have recorded 114 coronavirus healing testimonies, we got 10 this week. And that is the place that is vulnerable and not the market.

“This is anti-church virus we are fighting. It is the grand design of the devil globally to see how he can silence the church.

“Everybody is in the market running over one another everyday of the week and there is no outbreak from the market but there is outbreak from the church, perceived outbreak.”

See video below ;

