A happy marriage is a choice — Pastor Laurie Idahosa



Popular pastor,motivational speaker and author, Laurie Idahosa, has taken to her social media page to share her thoughts on having a ‘happy marriage’.

Laurie, who has been married to Feb Idahosa since 2002, stated that a happy marriage is a choice the couple must make a every single day..

She wrote on twitter ;

A happy marriage is not a product of a perfect man or woman. It is not the product of enough money or ideal circumstances. A happy marriage is a choice you must make every single day.

The choice to love, forgive, prioritize, listen… and give space when space is needed.

The choice to love, forgive, prioritize, listen… and give space when space is needed. pic.twitter.com/Qi1mDtGsYA

The choice to love, forgive, prioritize, listen… and give space when space is needed. pic.twitter.com/Qi1mDtGsYA

— Laurie Idahosa (@IdahosaLaurie) June 27, 2020
