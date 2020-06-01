A happy marriage is a choice — Pastor Laurie Idahosa

Popular pastor,motivational speaker and author, Laurie Idahosa, has taken to her social media page to share her thoughts on having a ‘happy marriage’.
Laurie, who has been married to Feb Idahosa since 2002, stated that a happy marriage is a choice the couple must make a every single day..
She wrote on twitter ;
A happy marriage is not a product of a perfect man or woman. It is not the product of enough money or ideal circumstances. A happy marriage is a choice you must make every single day.
The choice to love, forgive, prioritize, listen… and give space when space is needed.
