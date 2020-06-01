Home | News | General | Dbanj in another controversy (Video)

Popular Singer, Dbanj has again come under another attack for performing at an event in Abuja amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event in the viral video took place on Saturday in Abuja despite social distancing rules in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to contain the spread of coronavirus..

Some ladies were seen clustering around the ‘Koko Master’ as he performed one of his hit songs.

Nigerians have taken to their social media pages expressing disappointment over Dbanj’s actions and disobedience to COVID-19 rules.

Recall the Dbanj in the past few weeks has been in the news over alleged rape of one Seyitan Babatayo.

Here are some comments gathered by Edujandon.com regarding the latest controversy.

@Abisinuolaa “Disobedience and disregard for constituted authority is a thing among us. The laws are not for everyone. It’s a big shame.”

@MslamiA “One of you really flew Dbanj in for your party in Abuja last night? Amidst all he has done? Despite the travel restrictions??

I hate how Nigerians are brazenly unlawful!

“Can’t wait to hear the funny story of how he got clearance to fly.”

@I_Am_Ilemona “We agree he lives in Abuja. Does this gathering with no social distancing, no face masks, and of over 20 people not violate the protocols and regulations for the coronavirus?

@Dotunxp “He was in Abuja for police interrogation, the organizers may have taken the opportunity since he is around. Don’t think he was flown in for the party.”

@Harrisosenum “Correct me if I am wrong, one Funke Akindele got convicted for this same act right?

@SeyiAyantunde “Apparently coronavirus protocols is for poor people.”

@Tflourish “In a nation where there are no consequences for actions, this is what you get. Naira Marley did it and got away with it, so why not Dbanj?

@MrWolf “I’ve said it time and time again, we are all mad in this country. Because it’s only a mad person that would throw a party during a pandemic and then fly in an alleged rapist to come and perform at the said party. And all the people attending are also mad.”

@Cmmoyeledun “Look at each and every face in this video. They are all #COVIDIDIOTS.”

VIDEO

Apparently people flew DBanj in from Lagos for a party in Abuja last night. All the corona virus protocols flouted. Nigeria tires mepic.twitter.com/2b62m1MWyV — Igala Alan Shore (@I_Am_Ilemona) June 28, 2020

