Kogi Chief Judge, Ajanah dies at Abuja COVID-19 isolation centre
Justice Nasiru Ajanah, the Chief Judge of Kogi State, is dead.
Ajanah, 64, passed away Sunday morning…
He died at the COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja.
Ajanah had been battling a health challenge.
It was gathered that coronavirus complications worsened his condition
