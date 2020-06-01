Home | News | General | Kogi Chief Judge, Ajanah dies at Abuja COVID-19 isolation centre
Kogi Chief Judge, Ajanah dies at Abuja COVID-19 isolation centre



  • 4 hours 20 minutes ago
Justice Nasiru Ajanah, the Chief Judge of Kogi State, is dead.

Ajanah, 64, passed away Sunday morning…

He died at the COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Ajanah had been battling a health challenge.

It was gathered that coronavirus complications worsened his condition

