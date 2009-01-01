My church recorded 114 coronavirus healing testimonies – Bishop Oyedepo





The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church International, popularly known as Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, said the decision to close down churches -to halt the spread of COVID-19 – has infected Lagos and Ogun with an anti-church virus.





The cleric said this while delivering a sermon on Sunday.





Oyedepo, once again, criticized the government for opening the markets.





He said it was ironic that people in marketplaces no longer observe social distancing or hygiene and remain open but the church is being suppressed.





The cleric said, “No handwashing, no nothing, everyone is in the market running over each other every day of the week and there is no outbreak from the market but there is now outbreak, perceived outbreak from the church. Prophets are God’s voices to the nations. Caution!





“Now, freedom of worship is no longer a constitutional right but now determined by some individuals. It is a hard thing to kick against the priest. This is no longer coronavirus in Lagos and Ogun. It is now the anti-church virus clean and clear.”





Oyedepo, however, added that 114 people testified to have been healed of coronavirus in his church.





The bishop said, “Can anybody silence the church? Never! I have never heard of anybody that God healed in the market but people get healed in every church day and night, real tangible healing. We have recorded 114 coronavirus healing testimonies. We got 10 this week.





“And that is the place that is vulnerable, not the market.”

