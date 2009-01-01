Eight tips to have a healthy relationship





Every relationship is unique. Individuals go into relationships for various reasons, some for fun and others for marriage and mutual connection. Regardless of these reasons, individuals who get included, want a relationship where they are companions with their accomplices.





Building a healthy relationship is like cooking. If you don’t include a traditional and necessary ingredient, it can change the taste of the meal.





The following are the steps to take to build a healthy relationship:





* Communication

The first step in building your relationship is to ensure that you are on the same page. Make sure you understand each other, your needs and expectations. In a relationship, you have to learn to communicate well with your partner as this helps you to understand who you are dealing with. Make your message clear and be sure your partner understands it.





It isn’t just for you to talk but also listen. Listening is an effective communication skill that will help your partner open up and be more honest. When you really listen, you’ll hear the subtle intonations in your partner’s voice that will tell you if something is amiss. It doesn’t mean changing your opinion but can help you resolve the conflict by looking at a common point of view.





* Trust

Trust is a key component of a healthy relationship and the glue that binds relationships. Without trust, there is a probability that your relationship won’t last long. If you don’t trust the process, chances are you won’t be totally involved in the relationship. While it is true that some battle with trusting others, it is something that they have to embrace and learn to do especially with themselves first. Whether it is friendship or relationship, all bonds are built on trust.





On issues surrounding trust, there are people who are not comfortable with the idea of a long-distance relationship. These set are of the opinion that this type of relationship can erode trust. However, there are success stories of people who were engaged in long-distance relationships. Learn to build yourself up with trust, it doesn’t matter if it’s a long-distance or close relationship. A relationship without trust is a time bomb. Trust means you can entrust your life with someone without looking back.





* Compromise

In a relationship, conflicts are unavoidable. However, you can come to an agreement in resolving it via compromise.. It helps balance you and your partner needs by considering both positions. Healthy compromise helps you and your partner grow together as a team. It shows you have a common goal in mind. Compromise isn’t selfish.





*Peace

While people assume peace is an abstract term, it is something that many do not realise comes from within and is their willingness to allow it reign in a relationship. Apologies, admitting when you are wrong, making an effort to change and respecting your partner are key in a healthy relationship. If you want to have peace in your relationship, it starts with you.





*Love

Love isn’t a feeling, it’s a choice. The decision to stay in love or out of love lies with you. That stated, a relationship needs continual love. You can demonstrate it by giving out gifts, creating time for each other, shopping. Contrary to popular opinion, to win in love, it has to be a give and take situation. It is not only the responsibility of a guy but both genders can contribute to it and express love the way you can.





A popular quote states, “ Actions speaks better than words.” You can start with things you know your partner or spouse would love and do it with a positive mindset and not out of obligation to him or her. You can express it by cooking a meal, doing the laundry, among others.









*Gifts

You can pick out a lovely present for your partner, that is meaningful.





* Physical touch

Nothing is more impactful than the physical touch of your partner. Some partners feel more connected and safe in a relationship by holding hands, hugging and kissing.





Quality Time:

This love language is about undivided attention. You need to dedicate your time to your partner without distractions.

