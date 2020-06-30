Stakeholders set agenda for electoral reforms ahead of 2023 general elections
- Civil society groups in Nigeria are not resting on their oars to ensure the country embarks on electoral reforms
- Led by Yiaga Africa, the groups have concluded plans to host a town hall on electoral reforms
- The town hall is an opportunity for stakeholders to build a national consensus on priority issues for the reforms
On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, civil society groups will host a Live TV and virtual citizens’ town hall on electoral reforms.
Legit.ng gathered that the town hall is an opportunity for stakeholders to build a national consensus on priority issues for electoral reforms through an inclusive and collaborative process.
The programme is hosted by Yiaga Africa and its partners with support from the European Union. It will be live on national television.
Itodo stated that electoral reforms will improve the quality of public leadership and governance at all levels. Photo credit: Yiaga Africa
Source: Twitter
Shedding more light on the initiative, Samson Itodo, executive director of Yiaga Africa, said in a statement: “As Nigeria continues its efforts to entrench democracy, the threats to democratic consolidation have become more insidious resulting in a sharp decline in electoral integrity.
“Since the 2019 general elections, every off-cycle election conducted by the electoral commission reinforces the fragility of Nigeria’s political system and the imperative of electoral reforms.
“These reforms if undertaken will improve the quality of public leadership and governance at all levels and also increase public trust in democracy and democratic institutions.”
He noted that Yiaga Africa and its partners believe any meaningful reform should strengthen democratic institutions, political parties, judiciary; guarantee electoral justice; reform political behaviour and practice; sanitize the candidates' nomination process and protect the integrity of the process.
He said speakers at the meeting will be drawn from INEC, political parties, the National Assembly, civil society, security agencies, citizens, the academia and the entertainment industry.
Pew Research conducted last year showed that just 39% of Nigerians were satisfied with their democracy, 72% said most politicians were corrupt and 57% said no matter who wins elections, things do not change much. Experts say electoral reforms will go a long way to change such mindsets.
Recall that a similar Live TV and virtual citizens’ town hall on voting amidst the COVID-19 pandemic was held on Wednesday, June 3.
The program was also broadcast live on national television and Nigerians at home participated.
