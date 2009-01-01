Home | News | General | Benzema produces incredible back-heel assist as Real Madrid move 2 points clear in La Liga after important win

- Espanyol vs Real Madrid ended 1-0 in favour of Los Blancos

- Casemiro's goal in the 45th minute was the difference as Real Madrid move two points clear in La Liga

- With six games left in the league, Real Madrid top La Liga table with 71 points, two points ahead of rivals Barcelona

Real Madrid moved two point clear at the top of La Liga after a 1-0 win against relegation-threatened Espanyol on Sunday, June 28.

Casemiro scored exactly in the 45th minute from close range after a brilliant back-heel assist from Karim Benzema.

But it was Espanyol who started the brighter side as a free-kick evaded everyone inside the box before Courtois showed great reflex to parry the ball into safety.

Wu Lei could have given Espanyol in the 24 minute but he fired his shot over the bar from inside the box.

Real Madrid had their first real chance of the game in the 36 minute as Benzema thought he had the opener.

The French striker found space inside the box and curled a delightful ball into the top right corner which forced a fine save from Diego Lopez.

Two minutes later, Hazard forced another fine save from Lopez inside the box.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid ended 1-0 in favour of Los Blancos as they move two points clear in La Liga after goal from Casemiro. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid will however go ahead to take the lead just before half time as Ramos met a long ball from Marcelo and knocked it down to Benzema.

The striker back-heeled to Casemiro, who finished perfectly as the first half ended 1-0 in favour of Los Blancos.

Real Madrid started the second half same way the ended the first half as Isco delivered a lovely cross to Benzema who volleyed from a tight angle but forced another save Diego Lopez in the 50th minute.

But despite efforts from Espanyol to find the back of the net, Real Madrid held on to claim an important 1-0 win.

The victory sees them move two points clear in La Liga with six games left.

Real Madrid top La Liga table with 71 points, two points ahead of rivals Barcelona.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that it was fight to finish at the Estadio de Balaídos on Saturday, June 27, as hard-fighting Celta Vigo put up a remarkable performance to deny Barcelona three points.

Luis Suarez scored a brace as provided by Lionel Messi as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Iago Aspas's free-kick in the 88th minute forced the Blaugrana to a draw as they dropped points.

