Just in: Tears as former Oyo state governor is laid to rest (photos)

- The remains of former Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi have been buried in Ibadan

- Ajimobi died on Thursday, June 25, from COVID-19 complications

- The deceased was laid to rest at his Oluyole country home amidst tears from family

The late Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo state, who died on Thursday, June 25, has been buried in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to Daily Trust, Ajimobi was interred during a private burial ceremony amidst tears from family members and the presence of clerics.

Former governor Ajimobi buried amidst tight security in Ibadan.

Source: UGC

The remains of the former governor were laid to rest at his country home residence located at 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate around 10 am on Sunday, June 28, according to Islamic rites.

The burial rites were performed by the Chief Imam of Ibadanland Sheikh AbdulGaniy Abubakry in line with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines for the burial of COVID-19 patients.

Ajimobi was hospitalised at First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital, Lagos on June 2, but he never recovered from the infection after his health deteriorated.





Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following the announcement by Ajimobi's family that the remains of the late former governor would be interred inside a mosque, Nigerian Muslims have expressed their concerns.

It would be recalled that Ajimobi’s media aide, Bolaji Tunji, said his former boss would be buried at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

In a report by Legit.ng's regional reporter, Ibrahim Akinola, some Nigerian Muslims described the move by Ajimobi's family to bury the former governor in the mosque as a forbidden act, adding that such action would render the mosque useless.

While reacting to the development, an Islamic cleric, Ustadh IbrahimTijaani, said Prophet Muhammad forbade Muslims from burying their dead inside the mosque and building mosque over graves, adding that the prophet of Allah cursed whoever buries their dead in the mosque.





In a related development, the Agodi GRA residence of the late former governor of Oyo state has reportedly been taken over by policemen attached to the Oyo state command.

Two police patrol vehicles were parked in the building with security operatives manning the residence.

Though there has been no official reason for the police action, sources told the newspaper that security operatives may have been deployed to the residence because the Oyo state government did not permit the Ajimobi family to bury the late politician there due to litigation on the property.

