How Makinde played politics with my husband’s death - Florence Ajimobi alleges

- Ms Florence Ajimobi has condemned the way the Oyo state government reacted to the death of her husband

- The former first lady said accused Governor Makinde of playing politics with her husband's death

- The remains of Ajimobi who died on Thursday, June 25, have been buried in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital

The wife of the late former governor of Oyo state, Florence Ajimobi, has berated the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, over the state government's handling of her husband's death.

Ms Ajimobi accused Governor Makinde of playing politics with the death of the immediate past governor of Oyo state, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the former first lady said her husband never had any problem with the state government despite their different political affiliation,

She, however, claimed that the Oyo state government saw him as their enemy.

Florence Ajimobi accuses Makinde of playing politics with her husband’s death

Contrary to the claim by the state government that the Ajimobi family rejected its hands of fellowship when the late governor was at the hospital, Ms Ajimobi said it was a lie because she never had any conversation with the state government.

Ms Ajimobi spoke on Sunday, June 28, when Oyo deputy governor Rauf Olaniyan and members of the Nigeria Governors Forum, led by its chairman, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, paid a condolence visit to the Oluyole residence of the late governor.

She urged Governor Makinde to allow the fear of God to guide him in whatever he does.

Ms Ajimobi said she had read many untrue stories on the pages of the newspaper since the demise of her husband.

Her words: “My husband took ill precisely on 27th of May and he was hospitalised. I read on the papers that he (the governor) claimed that he called me but I didn’t pick.

"He didn’t call me. Even if he had called me, I never had his number. He should have sent text messages for record purposes.

“The governor of Oyo state never called me. He never signed a condolence message. Never called even when my husband was on sick bed for one month. What politics are you playing, please?

“Life is short. I am a Christian and my husband was a Muslim. We should allow fear of God to guide us in whatever we do. Ajimobi is gone today, I am going to mourn and respect his wishes. That is what I am doing today. Laid him to rest peacefully. I don’t want any controversy.

“Everything I read in the papers, I just swallowed it and I let it go. Please, the press are here, we never had any rift with the governor or the state government. I never dialogue with them and I never confronted them and I never send them a word because I didn’t know it was necessary for me to send official message.

“I didn’t send a message to governor Fayemi, I didn’t send to governor Ganduje and I didn’t send to Governor Sanwolu. “I didn’t send to anybody. It was all over the social media. They knew my husband was ill. The least anybody can do is to send me a word of encouragement at that time.”

Meanwhile, the remains of the late Ajimobi who died on Thursday, June 25, have been buried in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Ajimobi was interred during a private burial ceremony amidst tears from family members and the presence of clerics.

The remains of the former governor were laid to rest at his country home residence located at 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate around 10 am on Sunday, June 28, according to Islamic rites.

The burial rites were performed by the Chief Imam of Ibadanland Sheikh AbdulGaniy Abubakry in line with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines for the burial of COVID-19 patients.

