- FA Cup semifinal draws have been made

- Man United will battle Chelsea while Arsenal and Man City renew rivalry

- The matches will be played from Saturday, July 18, at Wembley Stadium

- Man City are the defending champions and will, therefore, be keen to retain the title

ManUnited will battle Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals as Arsenal entertain Man City in the other fixture.

United sealed a place in the semis after they stunned Norwich City 2-1 in the quarters played on Saturday, June 28.

However, they had to rely on a late goal from Harry Maguire to secure a hard-fought victory.

Chelsea equally qualified for the last four in a similar version, with substitute Ross Barkley helping his side to a 1-0 slim win over Leicester City on Sunday, June 29.

Arsenal on the other hand booked a place in the semis after they sunk Sheffield United 2-1 at Bramall Lane.

Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos were both on target for the Gunners, with the latter netting the winner in injury time.

FA Cup: Four premier League clubs continue their quest to lift the title this season - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Man City had to wait later on Sunday to join Arsenal, Chelsea, and United in the semis.

The semi-final fixtures are scheduled to be played between Saturday, July 18, and Sunday at Wembley.

Pep Guardiola's men are keen to defend the title having won it during the 2018/19 season.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City are through to the semifinal of this year's FA Cup championship following their 2-0 victory over Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

A goal each from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling were all the Citizens needed to advance to the last four stage of the competition.

City opened the scoring in the 37th minute through a stunning spot-kick from the Belgian who turned 29 on Sunday, June 28.

Gabriel Jesus won the penalty after been pushed in the 18-yard box and De Bruyne made no error in burying the ball into the back of the net properly.

[embedded content]

