Chelsea edge closer to winning first title of the season after beating Leicester in FA Cup clash

- Leicester vs Chelsea finished in a 1-0 win in favour of the Blues

- Barkley's second-half strike was enough to send Lampard's men to the FA Cup semis

- The west London club now join Man United and Arsenal in the last four

Ross Barkley's lone goal in the second half was all Chelsea needed to progress to the semifinals of this year's FA Cup championship.

The 26-year-old midfielder powered the Blues to victory after converting a close-range chance from Willian's cross in the 63rd minute of the encounter at the King Power Stadium.

His goal ensured his side join the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal in the last four stage while the match between Manchester City and Newcastle United will decide the last team.

However, the west London side struggled in the opening exchanges, with the first half of the meeting with the Foxes finishing 0-0.

The hosts had a couple of scoring chances in the half which they created with headers from corners.

The restart saw a displeased Frank Lampard make three changes with Matteo Kovacic, Ross Barkley and Azpilicueta being introduced.

It was the introduction of Barkley that made the difference, with the Englishman sweeping a caress into the far corner after beautiful gameplay involving Willian and Azpilicueta.

Leicester City vs Chelsea: Ross Barkley celebrating his goal against Foxes - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Efforts by the home side to restore parity in the closing stages proved futile as Chelsea held on to claim a vital win.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal are through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday, June 28, after a 2-1 win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos' goals handed Gunners the vital win as Arsenal secured back-to-back victories for the first time since the return of football after their 2-0 win against Southampton in midweek.

Meanwhile, David McGoldrick's late minute strike was not enough to help the host avoid defeat in the fixture.

