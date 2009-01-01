Home | News | General | Birthday boy De Bruyne inspires Man City to FA Cup semifinal after beating Premier League rival

- Newcastle United vs Manchester City FA Cup clash ended in favour of the Citizens

- A goal each from De Bruyne and Sterling inspired City to victory

- Pep Guardiola's men will battle Arsenal in their next fixture as they hope to retain the title they won last year

Manchester City are through to the semifinal of this year's FA Cup championship following their 2-0 victory over Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

A goal each from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling were all the Citizens needed to advance to the last four stage of the competition.

City opened the scoring in the 37th minute through a stunning spot-kick from the Belgian who turned 29 on Sunday, June 28.

Gabriel Jesus won the penalty after been pushed in the 18-yard box and De Bruyne made no error in burying the ball into the back of the net properly.

Riyad Mahrez benefited from a loose ball at the edge of the box but his curly shot went inches away from the target.

Gabriel Jesus had a chance to increase his side's tally in the 62nd minute after chesting down Benjamin Mendy's timely cross but Danny Rose got in his way as they ball strolled out of play.

Nicolas Otamendy almost gave City's lead away after threading a wrong pass which went into the hands of the hosts but their final ball went inches above the goal post.

Raheem Sterling recorded his name on the scores sheet after firing a long-range shot to double his side's lead in the 68th minute.

His goal was assisted by Phil Foden, who came in for Riyad Mahrez in the 64th minute of the encounter.

Newcastle vs Manchester City: De Bruyne sends Karl Darlow the other way - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In the 76th minute, Foden came close to increasing his side's tally having dribbled down the right side of their home team's danger zone but his effort was nowhere crossing the goalline.

Both teams made several more advances but the Etihad Stadium outfit was good enough to hold on to their lead until the last moments of the fixture.

Man City will now face Arsenal who progressed following their 2-1 victory over Sheffield United earlier in the day.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ross Barkley's lone goal in the second half was all Chelsea needed to progress to the semifinals of this year's FA Cup championship.

The 26-year-old midfielder powered the Blues to victory after converting a close-range chance from Willian's cross in the 63rd minute of the encounter at the King Power Stadium.

His goal ensured his side join the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal in the last four stage while the match between Manchester City and Newcastle United will decide the last team.

