Home | News | General | Insecurity: Katsina state governor accuses vigilante group of triggering bandit attacks

- Katsina state governor has accused a vigilante group of triggering bandit attacks in the state

- Governor Aminu Masari alleged that group has made it hard for security agencies to tackle banditry

- In the last few weeks, bandits have attacked various parts of the state, which has sparked widespread outrage and protests

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed

Following the increased number of attacks in Katsina, the state government has condemned Yansakai, a vigilante group popularly known as Volunteers, for allegedly triggering mass killings in the state.

According to Daily Trust, this was disclosed by Governor Aminu Masari on Sunday, June 28, during a visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) temporary camp in Dandume local government area of the state.

While alleging that the vigilante group's activities have made it hard for security agencies to tackle banditry, Masari issued a strong warning noting that the state government only supports vigilante groups recognized by law enforcement agencies.

Retention of military chiefs is a disservice to Nigeria - Group tells Buhari

Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari

Source: Twitter

He said: “We don’t accept neither have we approved Yansakai, as in most cases, they are responsible for triggering the mass killings of innocent citizens.”

“Yansakai can travel 30 kilometres from their place and kill a Fulani or anybody they suspect to be a bandit and when the bandits in the forest come, they attack the nearest innocent community. It has happened in Kadisau and many areas that have recorded massive killings.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular activist, Shehu Sani, explained why attacks by bandits in the northern parts of the country persist despite negotiations with the attackers.

The former senator in a tweet on Monday, June 22, said there were three reasons why negotiations have not stopped attacks by bandits.

Kajuru violence: Nigerian govt is failing the people - ACF cries out

The first reason adduced by Sani is that bandits are cluster groups without central leadership. Another point noted by the activist is that bandits are motivated by money and can only be sustained by money.

According to Sani, a third reason is that bandits are transnational gangs that operate without respect or recognition for any laws or government.

In other news, top security officers led by Babagana Monguno, the National Security Adviser (NSA) on Wednesday, June 17, arrived in Katsina state over the recent killings in the area.

The security officials include Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, and other top police officers.

The delegation landed at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International airport and moved to the government house for a closed-door meeting with Governor Aminu Masari and other top government officials.

Operation Katsina: We've killed 392 bandits, says Nigerian military

Buhari should put an end to banditry, unrest in Zamfara - Nigerians cry | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...