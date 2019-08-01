Home | News | General | ICPC tracks N51m constituency project to Abia South

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo State offices of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, and that of the Constituency Executive Project Tracking Unit, CEPTU, have moved into the Abia South Senatorial District, of Abia State, to verify constituency projects on supply and installation of solar-powered streetlights to the tune of N51 million.

Vanguard gathered yesterday in Owerri, that the team leader, Mr Obi Steven, led the operation in what they called the phase 2 of the constituency project tracking of the ICPC, for march 2019.

The project, which was sponsored by the Senator representing Abia South senatorial district, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, at the Senate was awarded to three different contractors.

For the Global Six-Sigma concepts limited which got N9miliion, for the supply of 15 poles of solar-powered street lights, in their visit, “The team found 15 Solar Street Lights standing; 7 poles were sited at 7up road, while 8 were sited at Glass Industry road. The team inquired from the traders about the state of the project and was informed that about 7 of the street lights were not functioning.”

Also, 35 Solar Street Lights was awarded at the cost of N21 million to Dotlands Integrated Concepts Limited, part of the findings by ICPC and CEPTU, that “The team found 35 Solar Street Lights standing at Abala Road, Obingwa LGA, No report of defect or malfunctioning of the street lights was received from the community.”

And finally, the project tracking unit visited the site of 35 Solar Street Lights awarded at the cost of N21 million to Laguf Allied Co. limited, it found out that, “Only 34 Solar Streets lights standing. The team found 1 Solar Street light broken down, without the batteries and solar panels. The metal pole and battery compartment were found lying by the side of a recently erected concrete electric pole. No report of defect or malfunctioning of the 34 street lights was received from the community.”

