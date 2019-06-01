Home | News | General | Alleged violation of COVID-19 guidelines: The video of D’banj in a party

Kindly Share This Story:

….As police seek information about the venue

By David Royal

The video above has been trending on social media since Sunday afternoon which has led to public outcry.

Social media users called out popular Nigerian musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’Banj for allegedly violating the covid-19 guidelines in Abuja by performing at a crowded party inside a house

Seeing the video, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Police Command called on members of the public to help provide information on venue of where the party was held.

The Police, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, on Sunday evening said the time and venue of the video could not be verified.

The statement read, “The attention of the Chairman FCT Covid-19 Enforcement Team and Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Bala Ciroma has been drawn to a video in circulation alleged to have been recorded at a party attended by Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D-Bang in Abuja.

“It is pertinent to state that the venue and time the video was recorded has not been verified.

“Members of the public, with privileged information, are called upon to furnish the FCT Covid-19 Enforcement Team with details of the said event.

“The Team wishes to state that it would not tolerate any violation of the Quarantine act and Covid-19 guidelines.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...