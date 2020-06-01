Home | News | General | Gbaramatu Kingdom to FG: Address marginalisation within oil/gas industry or…

The Ijaw of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri Southwest Local Government of Delta State has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately address and rectify the continuous marginalization of Gbaramatu Kingdom within the Oil and Gas industry or expect a total shutdown of all international Oil and Gas companies operating in Gbaramatu Kingdom within the next ten days .

The Spokesman of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Chief Godspower Gbenekama JP made this known in a statement signed Sunday noting that “Gbaramatu, which spans a large part of one of three major Oil Producing Local Governments in Delta State (Warri South-West) is arguably one of the largest single benefactor Kingdoms of the Nigerian state. Despite this, those of us who live in these areas where these exploration activities are carried out have been marginalized”.

Recall that the Gbaramatu Kingdom has kept to its end of the social contract that enabled the end of the previous dangerous era of agitation that was prevalent in the Gbaramatu Kingdom.

The statement read “We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to restart the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Gas Revolution Industrial Park, Ogidigben and DeepSeaport, Gbaramatu Project.

“We implore you to restart the Omadinor-Excravos road Project that was discontinued by your administration. This road would also cement a working and more cordial relationship, aiding peaceful coexistence between the Ijaws and Itsekiris of Warri South and Warri South-West Local Government Areas.

“We call for the immediate halt of the current bidding process for the 57 Marginal Fields and come up with modalities where competent companies owned by Gbaramatu Sons and Daughters will be given the right of first refusal on fields located in Gbaramatu and within the Warri South-West Local Government Area.

“We call for immediate relocation to Gbaramatu the Floating Dock/Ship Building yard. Which, for unknown reasons, this administration is bent on diverting to other areas.

“We call for employment and appointment of our capable sons and daughters in this Administration .

“ For the record, if these demands are not considered and modalities put in place for their achievement, we will shut down all Oil and Gas operations in our homeland within ten days”.

