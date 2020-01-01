Home | News | General | Father, employee arrested for defiling minors in Lagos
Father, employee arrested for defiling minors in Lagos



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 22 minutes ago
By Evelyn Usman

A  33-year-old father, Chibuike Kalu, was arrested for defiling his 14-year-old daughter in his apartment at Amodu street, Bariga area of Lagos.

Also arrested was one Chinedu Obi, 26, who confessed to having been sleeping with his employer’s twin girls, since last year, when they were 11.

The survivors were taken to Mirabel centre, Ikeja for medical treatment and forensic examination, according to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala

He added that “ The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the transfer of the cases to Gender Unit of the State Headquarters, Ikeja for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution. He also advised parents not to trust anyone with their kids, especially female children. He further reaffirmed the commitment of the Command to continually apprehend sexual offenders, wherever they are in the state and make them face the full weight of the law”.

Vanguard Nigeria News

