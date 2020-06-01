Home | News | General | Solskjaer to swap four Man United players for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, must sell at least four players in his squad including Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard, if he wants to land Jadon Sancho in a £110million deal.

United have been monitoring the player for over one year and are keen to finally land him this summer, the UK Mirror reports..

But Solskjaer has been warned by executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, that he must allow some players leave, in order to raise money for Sancho.

£400,000-a-week Sanchez in line to leave, along with out-of-favour Lingard, midfielder Andreas Pereira and defenders Phil Jones and Chris Smalling.

Solskjaer is prepared to offload all of them, although he admits getting a buyer for Sanchez will be difficult

