Yoruba men don’t know more than ‘have you eaten? — Nigerian Lady
- 4 hours 18 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
A Nigerian lady has taken to her social media page to lampoon Yoruba men as she shared what might have been a personal experience she’s had with them.
According to the lady who was identified as Ekundayo, Yoruba Men always want to score cheap points by showing concern over ‘hunger level’ of a lady..
She wrote on twitter ;
Yoruba men o mo ju ”have you eaten?” lo. When they want to score cheap points, they’ll be forming anger over your own stomach. ”If i call back and you’ve not eaten..”
What will you do? Will you credit my account? Ologbeni, cut the act. Aburo Ogogo oni drama.
”You know you are hurting me”
”Don’t let me fight you o”
”Oya stand up now and get something to eat”
You people really try it. For people that don’t spend money, you try it.
