Davido Buys Brand New Toyota Camry For A Member Of His Crew (Photos)
Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has purchased a brand new Toyota Camry for a member of his crew.
The 27-year-old who recently took some time away from social media to focus on himself has still maintained his philanthropic work to his buddies who have been with him throughout his journey..
Celebrity car dealer @ivd001 took to Instagram to share photos showing the DMW Boss standing beside a brand new Toyota Camry believed to be the new car he acquired for Santusgee, a member of the DMW crew.
