“Musically good” – Paul Okoye shares adorable video of his daughter, Nadia showing off her rap skills
- 6 hours 1 minute ago
Nadia Okoye, the 3-year-old daughter of popular singer, Paul Okoye, seems to have inherited the musical talent that runs in her father’s gene.
Paul Okoye confirmed this in a recent post he shared via his instagram page and fans are loving it..
In the video, the little girl was spotted rapping with serious passion, while her twin brother, Nathan played the piano for her.
