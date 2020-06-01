Home | News | General | Throwback Photo Of El-Rufai And His Then Girlfriend, Now His Wife
Throwback Photo Of El-Rufai And His Then Girlfriend, Now His Wife



As share by Hadiza lmas El_rufual

She caption it “My (then) boyfriend and I”

Are they not lovely

El_rufai Afro hair look good on him

My (then) boyfriend and I pic.twitter.com/20FlycvrN5

— Hadiza Isma El-Rufai (@hadizel) June 27, 2020

THROWBACK 1984: With my fiancée & lucky mascot, Hadiza Isma at Tiga Dam, Kano for the wedding picnic of her sister Fatima Isma-Abdullahi and my good friend Tijjani Mohammed Abdullahi. Alhamdulillah! How time flies!! – @elrufai @hadizel https://t.co/ANq7iRgGFN

— Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) June 27, 2020
