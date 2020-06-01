Throwback Photo Of El-Rufai And His Then Girlfriend, Now His Wife
- 6 hours 3 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
As share by Hadiza lmas El_rufual
She caption it “My (then) boyfriend and I”
Are they not lovely
El_rufai Afro hair look good on him
My (then) boyfriend and I pic.twitter.com/20FlycvrN5— Hadiza Isma El-Rufai (@hadizel) June 27, 2020
THROWBACK 1984: With my fiancée & lucky mascot, Hadiza Isma at Tiga Dam, Kano for the wedding picnic of her sister Fatima Isma-Abdullahi and my good friend Tijjani Mohammed Abdullahi. Alhamdulillah! How time flies!! – @elrufai @hadizel https://t.co/ANq7iRgGFN— Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) June 27, 2020
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles