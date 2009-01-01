Home | News | General | BREAKING: NCDC announces 490 new cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria, total now 24,567

- Covid-19 cases in Nigeria are now close to 25,000 cases as the NCDC announced 490 new infections on Sunday night

- Lagos leads with 118 cases while Delta and Ebonyi states follow with 84 and 64 cases respectively

- With the new cases announced, Nigeria now has 24,567 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 9,007 recoveries and 565 deaths

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 490 new cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria as the country inches close to 25,000 cases.

The new cases were announced on Sunday night, June 28, via the health agency's official Twitter handle. With the new cases announced, Nigeria now has 24,567 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 9,007 recoveries and 565 deaths.

The data also shows that 382 people have recovered in the last 24 hours while seven people have died during the same period.

State by state breakdown of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria as total exceeds 11,000

NCDC announces 490 new cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria, total now 24,567. Source: NCDC

Source: UGC

A breakdown of the new cases indicates that Lagos leads with 118 cases while Delta and Ebonyi states follow with 84 and 64 cases respectively.

Below is a breakdown of the cases in the 20 states affected.

Lagos-118

Delta-84

Ebonyi-68

FCT-56

Plateau-39

Edo-29

Katsina-21

Imo-13

Ondo-12

Adamawa-11

Osun-8

Ogun-8

Rivers-6

Kano-5

Enugu-3

Bauchi-3

Akwa Ibom-3

Kogi-1

Oyo-1

Bayelsa-1

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the founder of the Living Faith Church International aka Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, claimed Lagos and Ogun states were now infected with an anti-church virus, as against Covid-19.

The renowned pastor said this during his sermon on Sunday, June 28, while condemning the closure of churches and other worship centres by Lagos and Ogun states governments.

Oyedepo wondered why markets are allowed to open with traders allegedly not observing social distancing or hygiene while churches remain closed on account of COVID-19.

BREAKING: Nigeria's Covid-19 cases exceed 11,000 as NCDC reports 348 new infections in 19 states

His words: “No handwashing, no nothing, everyone is in the market running over each other every day of the week and there is no outbreak from the market but there is now outbreak, perceived outbreak from the church. Prophets are God’s voices to the nations. Caution!

“Now, freedom of worship is no longer a constitutional right but now determined to buy some individuals. It is a hard thing to kick against the priest.

“This is no longer coronavirus in Lagos and Ogun. It is now anti-church virus clean and clear.”

Many Nigerians still don't believe Coronavirus exists - NOA DG | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...