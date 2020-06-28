Over 1m Nigerians applied for N-Power in less than 48 hours -FG





The federal government says more than one million applications have been received on the N-Power portal since it opened on Friday night.





This was disclosed in a statement signed by Rhoda Iliya, the deputy director information, ministry of humanitarian affairs disaster management and social development, on Sunday.





The Batch C application commenced at 11:45pm on June 26, 2020, and closes on June 28, 2020.





“The ministry wishes to reiterate that all young Nigerians between the ages of 18-35 with or without formal education can apply for a slot in the new program which would be very focused on agriculture,” the statement read.





“The number of applications so far received is an indication of the number of our youths who need jobs and the confidence in the program.





“The ministry will continue to collaborate with its technical partners to provide timely support to all applicants.





“The selection process would be fair and transparent and the public would also be carried along at every stage.





“The portal is open for all Nigerians who meet the application criteria.”





The ministry also debunked news of the portal getting hacked, assuring that the portal is secure and no data has been compromised.





N-Power is one of the national social investment programmes of the federal government targeted at ending poverty in the country.





