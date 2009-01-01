Use approved hand sanitisers to avoid skin damage, SON warns

It also advised members of the public to use only certified hand sanitisers to avoid skin damage.

In a statement on Monday, the regulatory body said quality hand sanitisers are important in the fight against the lethal coronavirus pandemic, adding that it would “not tolerate any minus in standards.”

“SON urged consumers to always insist on patronising only hand sanitisers certified by SON to avoid harmful effects to their skin while also getting value for their hard-earned money.



“Quality hand sanitisers and liquid hand wash are some of the critical tools to battle the virus. Handwashing with soap and water is one of the most important steps that can be taken to avoid getting sick and spreading the virus to loved ones,” it stated.

SON implored manufacturers to visit its offices to obtain the required standards for producing goods in the country, adding that it would support businesses that have public health safety at heart.

