LaLiga: Barcelona players, Setien in dressing room fight after 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo

Barcelona players and under-fire manager, Quique Setien, were involved in a dressing room bust-up following their 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo on Saturday, Marca reports.





The champions twice surrendered leads against the relegation-threatened side, which allowed Real Madrid to open a two-point gap at the top of LaLiga.





Luis Suarez, who scored a brace in the draw, told reporters after the game that the club’s coaches were to blame for Barcelona’s poor away form.





The Catalans have picked up just two wins from their last six games on the road.

It is understood that the frustration spilled over into the dressing room, with Barca players criticizing Setien’s tactics.





The most notable area of complaint, was his decision to bring on Antoine Griezmann for Suarez with 10 minutes left.





Setien also brought off promising youngster, Riqui Puig for Juventus-bound Arthur Melo with four minutes left, which further angered some of the Barcelona players.

