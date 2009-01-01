Burna Boy wins BET Best International Act award (See full list of winners)

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 2020 BET Awards held its first ever virtual ceremony on Sunday.





The event hosted by former The Real co-host Amanda Seales honored Black excellence in entertainment and sports.





Lil Wayne performed a tribute in honor of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, who both died in a helicopter crash during the three-hour show broadcast.





Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy won the best international act award while Megan Thee Stallion emerges as the Best Female Hip-hop artist.

Beyoncé accepted the BET Humanitarian Award and also won the BET Her Award for her song “Brown Skin Girl.”





See the full list of winners below:





ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Lizzo — Cuz I Love You

Megan Thee Stallion — Fever

Beyoncé — Homecoming: The Live Album

H.E.R. — I Used to Know Her

DaBaby — Kirk

Roddy Ricch — Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial (WINNER!)





VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Brown featuring Drake – “No Guidance”

DaBaby – “Bop”

DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” (WINNER!)

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign– “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”





COCA-COLA VIEWERS’ CHOICE AWARD

Chris Brown featuring Drake – “No Guidance”

DaBaby – “Bop”

Future featuring Drake – “Life is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign– “Hot Girl Summer” (WINNER!)

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

The Weeknd – “Heartless”





BEST COLLABORATION

Chris Brown featuring Drake – “No Guidance” (WINNER!)

DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Future featuring Drake – “Life is Good”

H.E.R. featuring YG – “Slide”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign– “Hot Girl Summer”

Wale featuring Jeremih – “On Chill”





BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo (WINNER!)

Summer Walker





BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Anderson Paak

Chris Brown (WINNER!)

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher





BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER!)

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie





BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

DaBaby (WINNER!)

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott





BEST GROUP

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

EarthGang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos (WINNER!)





BEST NEW ARTIST

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch (WINNER!)

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae





DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Fred Hammond – “Alright”

John P. Kee featuring Zacardi Cortez – “I Made It Out”

Kanye West – “Follow God”

Kirk Franklin – “Just for Me” (WINNER!)

PJ Morton featuring Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary – “All In His Plan”

The Clark Sisters – “Victory”





BET HER AWARD

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn – “Brown Skin Girl” (WINNER!)

Ciara featuring Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La – “Melanin”

Layton Greene – “I Choose”

Lizzo featuring Missy Elliott – “Tempo”

Rapsody featuring PJ Morgan – “Afeni”





VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Lee” Taylor (WINNER)





BEST MOVIE

Bad Boys for Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim (WINNER!)

The Lion King





BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae (WINNER!)

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Jennifer Lopez





BEST ACTOR

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan (WINNER!)

Omari Hardwick

Will Smith





YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Marsai Martin (WINNER!)

Miles Brown

Storm Reid





SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles (WINNER!)





SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James (WINNER!)

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry





BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER!)

Innoss’B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)





BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Rema (Nigeria)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe) (WINNER!)

Celeste (UK)

Young T & Bugsey (UK)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers