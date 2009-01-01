Home | News | General | Homeless 16-year-old abused by 4 men gives birth, infected with coronavirus

- A 16-year-old girl who was abused by 4 men recently put to bed

- The teenage mom who is currently homeless later got infected with coronavirus

- According to a recent report, she is in need of help as she neither has baby supplies nor a place to stay

A 16-year-old homeless Nigerian girl is currently in need of help after she was gang-raped by 4 men and abandoned. The teenage girl whose name is Aisha, got pregnant and eventually put to bed.

According to a humanitarian on Instagram, Mother Of Nations, who shared her story, she was rescued by Lagos state welfare when she went into labour, and was assisted to birth her baby through Cs.

She later tested positive for coronavirus and has been moved to Gbagada isolation centre in Lagos state. The young lady who can't feed her baby due to a collapsed nipple is said to be in need of financial assistance as she has nothing and nowhere to go to.

"She currently have no baby supply, no cloths...she’s helpless and she got a collapsed nipple so her baby can’t breast feed for now. She was brought in just now. She’s homeless and have no one to help her. Please help. Please call 07062125715. Access bank 0820919672 Mon global care foundation. Please help."

Below is a video of Aisha narrating her story in a question and answer session:

In other news, while many people expect men of God to live exemplary lives, it appears there are still some bad fruits soiling the altar of God. Case in point being the story of an Enugu pastor accused of impregnating an underage girl.

Facebook user, Olly Vid, took to social media to call out the man of God identified as Emenike Samuel Ikuku, claiming that he impregnated a 17-year-old girl and has refused to take responsibility.

Vid who expressed his annoyance at the fact that people have pleaded with the supposed man of God to take responsibility but he has refused and even asked the young girl to abort the pregnancy.

