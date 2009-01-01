Home | News | General | Woman with Cerebral Palsy son honours taxi driver hubby who married her (video)

- A Ghanaian woman identified as Malwin Amoako Sosu has honoured her husband for marrying her

- The grateful mother revealed that her hubby, Michael Sosu, married her despite knowing that she has a son with Cerebral Palsy

- Malwin sat for an interview with TV3

Malwin Sosu, a Ghanaian mother with a Cerebral Palsy son has lauded her now-husband, Michael Sosu, for marrying her despite the current condition of her child.

The mother of one, who had been divorced recounted her ordeal to celebrate her current husband on Father’s Day.

Malwin said before she finally met her current husband, she and her son were rejected by men who came her way because of her ailing son.

According to her, until she met Michael Sosu, her Cerebral Palsy son was stereotyped and rejected not just by society, but also, the men who had expressed interest in her.

Speaking in an interview, the taxi driver told TV3 that she never thought that any man would marry her again.

She said Michael, a taxi driver, tied the knot with her despite knowing that she has an ailing child.

She described her husband as ''a gift from God''.

Malwin reveals that Michael has been loving and supports her financially.

The visibly excited mother said she wanted society to emulate her husband for not discriminating against her and her Cerebral Palsy son.

Malwin Amaoko Sosu eulogised her husband on Father’s Day in the video below:

