Why FG should replace NYSC with military service - House of Reps member

A member of the House of Representatives, Zakariya Dauda Nyampa, has advocated for fresh graduates to be enlisted into the army

Nyampa said the military service should replace the mandatory one-year NYSC scheme

The lawmaker made the recommendation at a virtual meeting organised by a non-governmental organisation

A member of the House of Representatives, Zakariya Dauda Nyampa, has advocated for fresh graduates to be enlisted into the army.

Nyampa who represents representing Michika/Madagali constituency of Adamawa state, said the military service should replace the mandatory one-year National Youth Services Corps (NYSC).

The lawmaker made the suggestion at a virtual meeting organised by a non-governmental organisation, Leadership newspaper reported.

He said graduates who do not have the interest to serve as military personnel should be allowed to venture into other endeavours after the mandatory one-year training and service in the Nigerian army.

Meanwhile, the lives were saved and some herds of cattle recovered in Kaduna on Sunday, June 21, as the operatives of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) thwarted an attack by armed bandits along the Kwauya-Tsamiya village.

This was revealed in a statement released on Monday, June 22, by Major General John Enenche who is the coordinator of defence media operations at the Defence Headquarters.

Legit.ng gathers that the attack was repelled by the personnel of the 404 Force Protection Group (404 FPG) NAF Base Kaduna.

Enenche explained that the bandits had raided the Fulani settlements and seized some herds of cattle at gun point.

A Rapid Response Force (RRF) team supported by NAF special forces and local vigilantes was

In another report, a security expert and public affairs commentator, Terrence Kuanum, has attributed the incessant cases of violence and bandit attacks in parts of northern Nigeria to the activities of failed politicians.

Kuanum said these politicians are only focused on painting the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in a bad light.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Sunday, June 21, Kuanum said information available to him indicates that most of the cases of violence and banditry in northern Nigeria are politically motivated.

He said these criminal activities are sponsored by those who contested and lost against the ruling party in recent elections.

