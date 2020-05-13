Home | News | General | 9 soldiers, 16 insurgents killed during ambush attack on Nigerian troops by Boko Haram in Borno

- Nine men of the Nigerian military troops have been killed by suspected Boko Haram members

- The ambush attack was carried out on Damboa/Maiduguri highway in Maiduguri, Borno state

- 16 insurgents were, however, neutralised in the attack that also left many wounded and vehicles in ruins

The fight against insecurity was partly punctured on Saturday, June 27, as nine men of the Nigerian military troops were annihilated during a suspected ambush attack in Borno state.

According to the Joint Task Force (JTF) and security sources, the attack was carried out on Damboa/Maiduguri highway about 60 kilometres from Maiduguri in Konduga council area.

Members of the JTF were also wounded with some troop members were missing while three vehicles belonging were severely damaged.

A source told the press that a score of the Boko Haram insurgents was also killed by troops in the clash.

The ambush attack was carried out on Damboa/Maiduguri highway in Maiduguri, Borno state.

“I can confirm to you that 25 people were killed, we lost Arramma (Malaminta) the Operation Commandant of Youth Volunteer (CJTF) Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State in the ambushed.

“Nine soldiers and 13 Boko Haram terrorists killed. Three of our members (CJTF) are still missing after a deadly attack on military escorting of motorists from Maiduguri to Damboa on Saturday,” a top CJTF source said.

The Nigerian Army has not confirmed the attack.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army has said its troops killed nine Boko Haram insurgents in Mainok, Borno state, in a fresh gun battle on Wednesday, March 13.

Sagir Musa, the spokesperson of the army, said in a statement that gun trucks were also recovered from the insurgents while two soldiers were slightly injured.

The statement reads partly: “Troops of Sector 1, Operation LAFIYA DOLE have successfully staged an ambush at identified Boko Haram terrorists crossing point at Mainok-Jakana axis in Kaga local government area of Borno state at about 1830 hours on the 13th of May 2020."

In a related development, the Africa Women Arise for Change Network (AWACN) has hailed the Nigerian military’s clearance operation against Boko Haram terrorists within the Timbuktu triangle.

According to the women's network, the operations of the army serve as, the sole bright spot in an utterly gloomy Coronavirus (COVID-19) season.

