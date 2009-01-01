Home | News | General | President Buhari to approve next stage of COVID-19 restrictions

- President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to approve the next stage of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic

- The meeting between the Nigerian leader and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on coronavirus is scheduled for Monday, June 29

- The task force is expected to give recommendations for the next stage of the country's national response to the pandemic

Nigerians will be expecting the federal government to remove restrictions on the interstate travel when the President Muhammadu Buhari approved the next stage of national response to the COVID-19 pandemic after a meeting with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on coronavirus.

The meeting between the Nigerian leader and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on coronavirus is scheduled for Monday, June 29, The Nation reported.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to approve the third stage of COVID-19 restrictions. Photo credits: Presidency

Source: Facebook

The task force is expected to present its assessment of the level of compliance by Nigerians to the COVID-19 regulations and guidelines and also give recommendations for the next stage of the country's national response to the pandemic.

The chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha had on Thursday, June 25, said Nigerians would be updated about the next step in the fight against the virus after the scheduled meeting with the president.

He pointed out that the second phase of the eased lockdown, which took off from June 1, would be ending soon, making a need for the third stage.

Nigerians had been clamouring for reopening of activities and total removal of restrictions and lockdowns, especially with respect to schools and interstate travel.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 490 new cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria as the country inches close to 25,000 cases. The new cases were announced on Sunday night, June 28, via the health agency's official Twitter handle.

With the new cases announced, Nigeria now has 24,567 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 9,007 recoveries and 565 deaths.

The data also shows that 382 people have recovered in the last 24 hours while seven people have died during the same period.

A breakdown of the new cases indicates that Lagos leads with 118 cases while Delta and Ebonyi states follow with 84 and 64 cases respectively.

