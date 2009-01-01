Home | News | General | Victor Moses on fire as he helps Inter Milan beat Parma to pile pressure on Juventus

- Victor Moses on Sunday, June 28, provided an assist which gave Inter Milan a win over Parma

- The Nigerian set up Alessandro Bastoni in the 87th minute for Inter to win the match 2-1

- Inter Milan are occupying third position on the Italian Serie A table

Antonio Conte and his wards at Inter Milan on Sunday, June 28, kept alive their hopes of fighting for the Serie A title when Victor Moses provided the assist which gave them 2-1 win over Parma.

Inter Milan went into this game knowing fully well that a win for them against Parma will reduce the gap between them and first placed Juventus on the Serie A table.

And they did themselves lot of good by getting the maximum three points in a tough encounter which saw Inter Milan coming back from one goal down to win.

Parma playing at home wanted to keep their home record against Inter Milan by winning the encounter, but they conceded two goals in the last ten minutes of the tie.

Former Arsenal star Gervinho netted the first goal for Parma in the 15th minute after he got a brilliant assist from Juraj Kucka to give the hosts the lead.

Inter Milan tried all their best to get an equalizer in the first half, but they were unable to find the back of the net as the first 45 minutes ended 1-0 in favor of Parma.

The visitors came out with another style of play in the second half, but they had to wait until the 69th minute when Victor Moses came on as replacement for Antonio Candreva.

Stefan de Vrij netted the equalizer for Inter Milan in the 84th minute before Victor Moses provided the assist which helped Alessandro Bastoni score the winner in the 87th minute.

Victor Moses' creates superb assist in Inter Milan's 2-1 win over Parma in Serie A (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

Victor Moses and his teammates are now occupying third position on the Italian Serie A table with 61 points and they are eight points behind leaders Juventus.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Italian League giants Inter Milan are reportedly considering extending Victor Moses' loan deal beyond the 2019-20 season.

The former Super Eagles winger joined the Nerazzurri from Premier League side Chelsea on a six months deal with the hope of making his stay permanent.

However, they were unable to meet the demands of the Blues following the failure of the two parties to reach a consensus.

Reports claim Inter were ready to about €12 million for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner but that seems not enough for the EPL giants.

