Beauty with brain: Gorgeous Nigerian lady celebrates academic achievement as she finishes her MBA with amazing grade

- Nigerian ladies are not just beautiful, but also brilliant, and Dr Stella Tadese is one of them

- Dr Tadese recently took to LinkedIn to celebrate her academic achievement after finishing her Master of Business Administration degree with a 4.29/5.0 GPA

- She thanked everyone that contributed to her success, including her colleagues, friends, family, and her husband

A Nigerian lady identified as Dr Stella Tadese has celebrated her academic achievement after finishing her Masters of Business Administration degree with a 4.29/5.0 GPA.

The lady, who is an epitome of beauty and brain, took to her LinkedIn page to celebrate her academic achievement and thanked everyone that contributed to her success.

She wrote: "It indeed takes a village and I'm grateful to everyone that has been a part of this journey from my colleagues, friends, family, and my husband who literally reviewed my final project.

"Officially an MBA holder and proud of the woman I'm becoming."

Dr Stella Tadese. Photo credit: Dr Stella Tadese/LinkedIn

In other news, a Nigerian man who arrived Canada as a student five years ago has taken to Twitter to share his success story.

The man identified as Tunde Omotoye said he arrived Canada five years ago as a student who was unsure of what the future had for him in the North American country.

Despite the uncertainty, he revealed that he has launched his own company five years after leaving the shores of Nigeria.

According to Omotoye, his company's aim is to help immigrants like him navigate their immigration and career journeys confidently and swiftly.

He tweeted: "5 years ago, I arrived Canada. A student, unsure of what the future had for me in Canada.

"Today, I launched a Canadian company that will help immigrants like me navigate their immigration and career journeys confidently and swiftly.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a valedictorian identified as Ashanti Palmer celebrated her high academic title in addition to having never been absent from class.

The 17-year-old girl recently graduated from Nellie A. Thornton High School in Mount Vernon, New York, with perfect attendance.

Ashanti said she has not missed school since pre-K, and intends to keep it going throughout the higher institution.

