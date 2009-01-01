Home | News | General | Barber creates stunning image of Cristiano Ronaldo using hair in his salon (watch how he did it)

- Cristiano Ronaldo continues to inspire people around the world

- An Iraqi barber has created a stunning image of the player using trimmed hair in his salon

- Hussein Faleh is famous for creating artworks on the floor of his shop

A footage of a barber creating an amazing Cristiano Ronaldo image has surfaced online with him using trimmed hair to create the amazing artwork of the Portuguese star.

Fox13news are reporting that an Iraqi barber Hussein Faleh completes ephemeral artworks on the floor of his shops after trimming hair of his customers.

He is famous for turning heads online, not so much for his cuts, but for what he does with his customers’ trimmings: turning the hair into detailed.

Faleh said that the idea of creating art with clients’ hair came to him one day as he was sweeping the floor.

And now he has created a stunning image of Ronaldo on the floor of his shop and the video has sent the entire internet space agog.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Barber creates Portuguese stars’ image with hair in his salon. Photo: The Sun

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo took time off his busy schedule to relax on a £30,000-a-week yacht with the mother of one of his children Georgina Rodriguez.

The 35-year-old and his partner were also in the company of a few of their friends as they sunbathe in the Mediterranean Sea.

This came after the Portuguese inspired Juventus to a 4-0 win over Lecce in their Serie A clash on Friday night - scoring from the spot and assisting two other goals.

The victory, however, helped them remain at the summit of the league table with four points better than the second-place team Lazio after matchday 28.

Ronaldo also showed off his swimming skills after being spotted diving into the sea on the east coast of Italy.

The winger and his spouse have been off the coast of Genoa this weekend on the rented Mangiomar, a 62ft pleasure cruiser.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is known to be a great in many departments on the pitch but not the same can be said about his dressing, sometimes.

The Portugal superstar, considered one of the greatest ever to play the game, has been in the media for rocking some of the most expensive pieces of attire known in the fashion world today.

As far as dressing is concerned, the former Real Madrid marksman is quite simply free-spirited.

[embedded content]

