Lady says Burna Boy is undeserving of BET award, plans to start petition for prize to be taken away from him

- A Nigerian lady identified as @iam_mystiquee has said that singer Burna Boy is undeserving of his BET award

- The lady revealed that he was given the award so that peace can reign

- @iam_mystiquee also noted that she would start a petition for the award to be taken away from Burna Boy

A Nigerian lady identified as @iam_mystiquee has blasted singer Burna Boy's win at the recently-held BET Awards.

It was earlier reported that the Odogwu crooner emerged as Best International Act, making him the first artist to bag the award twice in a row.

As expected, Nigerians have taken to the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to react to the singer's win. While many congratulated the Ye singer, @iam_mystiquee said that Burna Boy is not deserving of the award.

According to her, the award was bestowed on the musician so that peace can reign.

Nigerian lady calls out Burna Boy over BET award. Source: @iam_mystiquee

Source: Twitter

Quoting the tweet of the singer's announcement on BET's Twitter page, the young woman stated that Burna Boy is not deserving of the award.

According to her, she does not care about those who were nominated alongside the singer for him to emerge as the winner, @iam_mystiquee says she is only sure that the musician does not deserve to win.

She noted that she would start a petition for the award to be taken back from Burna Boy.

Burna Boy is known to be one of the musicians who has been embroiled in one controversy or the other in the music industry. Many have expressed their disappointment at him, especially when he attributes the respect that Nigerian music enjoys to himself.

To many people, the singer is proud.

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians reacted after Burna Boy went on a fresh Twitter rant.

The Ye crooner dropped words for two-faced people that have enjoyed his music and attended his concerts around 2012-2018, and are still joining others that are claiming he has only been around for two years.

Noting that he is not bragging, the Odogwu singer said that the future of Africa depends on the kind of strength and resilience that he exhibits.

